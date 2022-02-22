REQUEST FOR BID – NEW FURNACE The Town of Rutland Selectboard is requesting quotes for a replacement heating system for our Town Highway Garage located at 339 Northwood Park Road Rutland, VT 05701. We are requesting bids to replace the current waste oil furnace system with a new furnace which will only run on #2 heating oil. Full details of the project are available at https://www.rutlandtown.com/status-open-replacement-heating-system-request-for-bids/ Contact Bill Sweet at Town Hall at 802-773-2528 x 3203 or Walter Tripp at our Highway Garage at 802-353-0540 with any questions on the project, or to schedule a time to visit the Highway Garage. Please mail or hand-deliver your quote by June 15th to our Town Hall located at 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland VT 05736 for review by the Selectboard at the June 21st meeting. The Town of Rutland Selectboard reserves the right to reject any or all bids/quotes in part or whole.
