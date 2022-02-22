REQUEST FOR BID – TOWN HALL ELECTRICAL WORK The Town of Rutland Selectboard is requesting pricing for multiple projects at our Municipal Town Hall. Projects include upgrades to existing lighting, adding new lighting, running network cables, and replacing our electrical distribution panel. Full details of the projects can be found at https://www.rutlandtown.com/status-open-electrical-work-at-our-town-hall-request-for-bids/ Contact Bill Sweet at Town Hall at 802-773-2528 x 3203 with any questions on the project, or to schedule a time to look at the various project locations within our building. Projects must be completed, with invoices submitted on or before June 10th, 2022. Please mail or hand-deliver your quote to our Town Hall located at 181 Business Route 4 Center Rutland, VT 05736 by March 23rd, for review by the Selectboard at the March 29th meeting. The Town of Rutland Selectboard reserves the right to reject any or all bids/quotes in part or whole.
