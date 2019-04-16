Castleton Town Office Request for Bid: Fence The Town of Castleton seeks a quality conscious vendor to install approximately 400 feet of new stockage fencing at Town Office located at 263 Route 30N not-later-than June 30, 2019. Current fence height is 6-foot and panels are 8-feet in length. Please go to the town website for bid specifications, or stop in to pick a complete bid request. https://www.castletonvermont.org/bids/all/2019
