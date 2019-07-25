Town of Chittenden Request for Bid Winter Sand The Town of Chittenden is soliciting bids for Winder Sand up to 3,000 tons (1,500 white, 1,500 brown) hauled from Florence Crushed Stone. This bid shall include hauling costs by the ton to the Town garage located at 300 Holden Rd, and all winter sand must be delivered by October 1st, 2019. This bid is for the 2019-2020 season. The Town reserves the option of extending the bid for a subsequent year should the Town deem it to be in their best interest and agreement is reached by both parties. Bid forms and bidding instructions are available at the Town office located at 260 Chittenden Rd, or at the Town website at chittendenvt.org. Bids are to be in a sealed envelope, clearly marked “Bid for Winter Sand”. Bidders must have proper liability insurance in the minimum amount of $1,000,000 with the Town listed as additional insured. Insurance documentation must be provided within 10 days of the bid being awarded, but in no case can any transaction occur without the insurance documentation. All Bids are to be received by 4:00pm August 8, 2019 in the Town Office. Bids will be opened at the Select Board meeting of August 12, 2019 at 6:15pm in the Town Office, and decisions of who to grant the bid will be made either at the meeting or later if further review is warranted. The Town however, does retain the right to reject any or all bids, and to grant the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the Town. All bids must be either submitted in person or by mail as specified on the Bid sheet. No faxed or emailed bids can be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.