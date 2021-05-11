Request for Bids from Qualified Contractors The John G. McCullough Free Library is requesting bid proposals from qualified contractors for the McCullough Library, Accessibility Phase 1; Toilet Room Plus Renovation project. The project involves interior renovations and alterations to the 1920 brick masonry and wood structure at 2 Main Street in North Bennington to provide handicap accessible toilet facilities on the 1st and 2nd floor, plus other miscellaneous renovations, and electrical upgrades. Bid Documents can be obtained by contacting Goldstone Architecture at Jbyer@GoldstoneArchitecture.com, 802-753-7469, and registering the Bidder’s contact information. Bid Documents will be provided in the form of electronic files (PDF) at no charge. Printed copies can be provided upon Bidder’s request and payment of a non-refundable fee of $25.00. Bidder’s attention is directed to the “Instructions To Bidder’s” section of the bid documents for additional information and requirements including Bidder Qualifications. A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is to be held at the Library on May 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Bidders may also visit the building by appointment if preferred. All Bidders are required to visit the building prior to submitting a bid proposal. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors will be required to wear facial mask and social distance while on site.
