Town of Proctor Main Street Lighting Project Advertisement for Bids Separate sealed bids will be received by the Town of Proctor for the Main Street Lighting Project at the Town Offices, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 until 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019. Information for bidders and bid form are available on the Proctor Vermont website or at the Town Office. A pre bid meeting will be will be held at the Town Office, 45 Main Street at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 to review project locations and specification. Questions or requests for additional information should be directed to Stanley Wilbur, Town Manager at 02/459/3333 ex.13 or proctor_manager@comcast.com All bids shall be submitted in separate sealed envelope marked on the outside with the words “Main Street Lighting Project”. Bids shall be on Bid Forms provided in the Invitation for Bidders. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the regular Selectboard meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 26, 2019. Stanley Wilbur, Town Manager Town of Proctor, Vermont
