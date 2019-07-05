Town of Chittenden Request for Bids The Town of Chittenden is requesting proposals for janitorial services for town buildings for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019. The scope of work and bid form are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Chittenden. A pre-bid and walk-through will be held at each facility on Friday, July 12, starting at 9:00 AM from the Chittenden Municipal Office. Submit bid form that conforms to the attached scope of work. Clearly indicate the following on the outside of the sealed envelope containing bid: Name and address of contractor Project Name: Town of Chittenden Janitorial Services Bid deadline: Monday, July 22, 4:00 PM. Sealed bids shall be delivered or mailed to the Chittenden Town Clerk’s Office at the following address: Chittenden Municipal Office PO Box 89 260 Chittenden Rd Chittenden, VT 05737
