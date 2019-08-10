Town of Castleton Competitive bids for fiscal year 2019-2020 Roadway Crack Sealing in the Town of Castleton will be received at the office of the Town Manager, 263 Route 30N, Castleton, VT 05735 until 11:00 AM, August 21, 2019. Competitive bids for 2019-2020 Roadway Line Striping in the Town of Castleton will bereceived at the office of the Town Manager, 263 Route 30N, Castleton, VT 05735 until 1:00AM, August 21, 2019. The Town of Castleton, VT reserves the right to waive any informalities in, reject any and all bids, to make a partial bid award, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the Town. Information for Bidders, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained free of charge at the Municipal Building at 263 Route 30N, or on the Town’s web-page at https://www.castletonvermont.org/files. Questions may be addressed to Michael A. Jones via email at manager@castletonvt.org or by phone at (802) 468-5319 ext. 203
