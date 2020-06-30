Request for Bid BROC Community Action is seeking bids to remove and replace flooring. The job will include all labor and materials for the removal of current flooring, cleaning up & removal of all debris, prep and installation of new flooring. Details below. Please submit all bids by 10am on July 15, 2020 to: BROC Community Action Attn: Flooring bids 45 Union Street Rutland, VT 05701 Project details 1.) Area 1: Main areas total square footage - Reception area, side storage and attached second storage room = 2641 sq ft A.) Remove existing two layers of tile/carpet tiles and place into dumpster B.) Mannington floor planks, adhesive and labor to install new flooring C.) Remove base and place in dumpster - New base material and labor to install new 2.) Area 2: Hallway-Kitchenette and closet areas = 300 sq ft A.) Strip existing carpet-base prep for new plank B.) install new base material and labor C.) Planks, adhesive and labor to install 3). Timelime: ability to start project immediately.
