Town of Pittsford Request for Bids: Pittsford Village Sidewalk & Curb Restoration Project The Town of Pittsford is accepting bids for the reconstruction/restoration of approximately 1,120 linear feet of sidewalk and curbing along the western edge of U.S. Route 7 in the Village of Pittsford, running from the Pleasant Street intersection southward to the northern end of the guardrail. Primary goals include providing a safer means of travel for pedestrians and bicyclists and to prevent encroachment onto the sidewalk by motor vehicles. This project will be overseen by the Town, in compliance with standards required by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), whose grant funds will cover half the project cost. Mindful of the fact that this work may be removed by VTrans when VTrans reconstructs the Village segment of US Route 7 (Segment 2), the Town wishes to have this work done as inexpensively as possible. Therefore, the Town expects bidders to submit bids featuring the installation of precast concrete curbing and asphalt (aka bituminous concrete) sidewalk. The Town has secured the necessary VTrans Section 1111 Highway Access and Work Permit, which contains conditions which must be honored. The Contractor must remove the remnants of curbing in the project area and replace it with a new precast concrete curb with a curb reveal of 7” inches. The existing sidewalk asphalt will be supplemented, as necessary, with crushed gravel to be laid in behind the new curb and compacted, with allowance made to accommodate a 2” inch (3” at driveways) layer of asphalt to be installed on top, with the surface of the asphalt meeting flush with the top of the new curb. The project assumes a 6” inch thick curb along the length of the project and hand patching (approximately 2’ feet by 4” inches) along the road edge to establish curbing. The project must be carried out in compliance with the engineering design prepared by Dufresne Group and approved by VTrans. The sidewalk width must meet ADA standards (4’ foot minimum width with a relief spot (5’ foot width) every 200’ feet), be installed in compliance with the VTrans bike/pedestrian manual and in compliance with AASHTO and MUTCD traffic safety standards. The project must also provide detectable warning surfaces in compliance with FHWA standards, which shall be installed in a 5’ by 5’ by 5” inch Portland cement concrete landing. The project will take place wholly within the VTrans’s 100’ right-of-way (50’ from the centerline of US Route 7). The bidder will supply traffic control acceptable to VTrans. Contractor will be responsible for all site restoration such as finish grades, slopes, grass seed and mulch. Upon request, the Pittsford Town Manager will provide a copy of the VTrans Permit and/or approved engineering design. **The local source for the needed crushed gravel is Florence Crushed Stone. The Contractor shall pick up materials from Florence Crushed Stone, using the Town’s purchase order (no Contractor mark-up). The Contractor is responsible for supplying all, labor, equipment, excavation, material, traffic control, erosion control measures and site restoration (to include grass seed and mulch). Work must be performed between July 1 and November 15, 2020. The Town prefers that the project be completed during the 2020 Lothrop School summer recess, if possible, in order to minimize impacts to the School and its faculty, staff and students. All work and materials (supplied by Contractor) will be guaranteed for one (1) year. Any and all contractors planning to bid MUST attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting on-site at the intersection of US Route 7 and Pleasant Street, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:00 a.m. Proof of Insurance Coverage: Contractor shall furnish the Town with Certification of Insurance including Worker’s Compensation Insurance, as required by applicable State law, with the bid. Contractor shall insure that all sub-contractors carry Worker’s Compensation Insurance for all work performed by them. Contractor must supply a 100% performance bond and a 100% payment bond. Any questions or concerns may be addressed to John Haverstock, Town Manager at 802-483-6500 x20 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Wednesday; 8:00 am and 6:00 pm Thursday and 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Friday. BID INFORMATION Please mark outside of envelope with “Village Sidewalk & Curb Bid” DEADLINE: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Noon OPENING: Immediately following deadline MAILED: John Haverstock, Manager, Town of Pittsford, P O Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763 HAND DELIVERED: Town Manager’s Office, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford AWARD: July 1, 2020 at the Select Board meeting or thereafter NOTE: The Town of Pittsford reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason, when deemed to be in its best interests.
