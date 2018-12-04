Request for Bids from Qualified Subcontractors and Suppliers On behalf of the Housing Trust of Rutland County, Naylor & Breen Builders is requesting subcontractor and vender proposals from qualified firms for the Appletree Apartments renovation project in Fair Haven, VT. The rehabilitation project encompasses renovations and alterations to one (1) community building and ten (10) residential buildings that house forty (40) apartments. The site will be occupied during construction. Residents and their belongings will be temporarily relocated during interior renovations. The project includes demolition, site work and amenities, asphalt paving, landscaping, concrete, carpentry, insulation, air sealing, roofing, interior and exterior finishes, manufactured casework, appliances, specialties and accessories. All bidders must be able to provide references upon request for similar size and type of project to demonstrate bidder is qualified to perform or provide the work being bid. Contract security in a form acceptable to the Owner and Construction Manager may be required and potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security. The cost of such security should not be included in the bid. For more information regarding the project, contact Leo Fairbanks at N&B: lfairbanks@naylorbreen.com. Plans, specifications and bid packages will be available December 4, 2018 and can be viewed or purchased by contacting Blueprints Etc. A site visit is scheduled for Monday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. beginning at the Community Building on Appletree Lane in Fair Haven, VT. Note that the site visit at 9:00 a.m. is mandatory for any Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing subcontractors wishing to bid on the work. All other trades are welcome to attend. One elderly and one family unit will be available for viewing until 12:00 p.m. on this day. This will be the only opportunity to view interiors. Site contractors may visit at their discretion; please contact Naylor & Breen prior to visit. Last day for questions concerning the project is December 14, 2018. Bids for the project shall be delivered to Naylor & Breen no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. Davis Bacon wage reporting does not apply. This project is funded by federal and state sources and will adhere to Federal Procurement and Contracting guidelines. The Housing Trust of Rutland County is an Equal Opportunity Employer All questions should be directed to: Leo Fairbanks, lfairbanks@naylorbreen.com.
