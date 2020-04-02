Request for Bids from Qualified Subcontractors and Suppliers On behalf of the Housing Trust of Rutland County, Naylor & Breen Builders is requesting subcontractor and vendor proposals from qualified firms for the Hopkins Street Rehabilitation Project in Rutland, VT. The rehabilitation project encompasses renovations and alterations to five (5) buildings on three (3) project sites: 12, 14, 21, 22 and 25 Hopkins Street. The project includes demolition, site work and amenities, asphalt paving, concrete, carpentry, insulation, roofing, doors and windows, interior and exterior finishes, manufactured casework, appliances, specialties and accessories. All bidders must be able to provide references upon request for similar size and type of project to demonstrate bidder is qualified to perform or provide the work being bid. Contract security in a form acceptable to the Owner and Construction Manager may be required and potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security. The cost of such security should not be included in the bid. For more information regarding the project, contact Miles Krans at N&B: mkrans@naylorbreen.com. Plans, specifications and bid packages will be available on Pipeline on or after April 1, 2020 and bidders may purchase hard copies by forwarding to Blueprints Etc. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no interior site visit will be conducted: contractors may drive onto the site and view buildings but are asked not to get out of their vehicles. Last day for questions concerning the project is Friday, April 10, 2020. Bids for the project shall be delivered by email to Laz Scangas, Arnold & Scangas, at lscangas@arnoldandscangas.com no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. Davis Bacon wage reporting does not apply. This project is funded by federal and state sources and will adhere to Federal Procurement and Contracting guidelines; it is a tax-exempt project. The Housing Trust of Rutland County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All questions should be directed to:Miles Krans, mkrans@naylorbreen.com.
