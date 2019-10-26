Town of Pittsford Request for Bids: Water Main Replacement on Randall Park Road The Town of Pittsford is accepting bids for the replacement of approximately 1,000 feet of water main running along Randall Park Road in Pittsford. The current, rather brittle 1 ¼”-inch galvanized pipe, located approximately 5‘ feet below grade, will be replaced with EITHER 2” HDPE pipe OR 8” ductile iron pipe, with two bid alternatives requested. The Contractor will also make connections between the new pipeline and five (5) service lines. The Contractor will also be asked to install EITHER a 2” inch flushing hydrant with a shut-off (with curb box) OR a Kennedy K-8 fire hydrant to include a shut-off valve. Contractor is responsible for supplying all materials. The Contractor is responsible for supplying all traffic control, labor, equipment, erosion control measures and excavation. Contractor will also be responsible for site restoration (including grass seed and mulching). Work must be performed between November 10, 2019 and July 30, 2020. All work and materials (supplied by Contractor) will be guaranteed for one (1) year. There will be a Pre-Bid Meeting on-site at the intersection of Randall Park Road and Furnace Road, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Proof of Insurance Coverage: Contractor shall furnish the Town with Certification of Insurance including Worker’s Compensation Insurance, as required by applicable State law, with the bid. Contractor shall insure that all sub-contractors carry Worker’s Compensation Insurance for all work performed by them. Contractor must supply a 100% performance bond and a 100% payment bond. Any questions or concerns may be addressed to John Haverstock, Town Manager at 802-483-6500 x20 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Wednesday; 8:00 am and 6:00 pm Thursday and 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Friday. BID INFORMATION Please mark outside of envelope with “Randall Park Water Project Bid” DEADLINE: Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Noon OPENING: Immediately following deadline MAILED: John Haverstock, Manager, Town of Pittsford, P O Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763 HAND DELIVERED: Town Manager’s Office, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford AWARD: November 19, 2019 at the Water & Sewer Commission meeting or thereafter NOTE: The Town of Pittsford reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason, when deemed to be in its best interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.