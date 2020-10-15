BID SPECIFICATIONS FOR SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union (RNESU) is seeking proposals for the snow removal services for OVUMS/HS Main Campus and the OVUHS North Campus, RNESU Central Offices, Barstow School & House, Lothrop & Caverly Schools, Neshobe School, Leiceister and Sudbury Schools. This will be a three (3) year contract covering the winters of FY2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023. Bids must be submitted on an official bid form, sealed and plainly marked on the outside or email subject line as SNOW REMOVAL BIDS” and sent or emailed to: Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union ATTN: Brenda L. Fleming 49 Court Drive Brandon, VT 05733 bfleming@rnesu.org Email bids will not be open until Friday October 30, 2020 the bidder is responsible for delivery The bids are due on or before 10:00 am, Friday, October 30, 2020, Bids must be on District Bid form and an insurance certificate proving insurance coverage and limits must accompany the bid. We reserve the right to reject any and all bids, to accept the bid that in our opinion serves the best interest of the District, and to waive any informality in the bidding. Please contact RNESU 802-247-5757 to obtain bid specifications and bid form.
