Town of Pittsford Request for Bids: Bridge Installation The Town of Pittsford is seeking bids for replacement of an existing double-barreled corrugated steel tube road culvert with a precast concrete bridge structure set on piles and grade beams. The bridge structure will be based on plans developed by Engineering Ventures, with final precast concrete design provided to the contractor in the form of shop drawings and calculations stamped by a Vermont- licensed PE. Actual purchase of the precast concrete bridge components will be completed by the Town. The bridge will be a pre-cast rigid frame and headwalls system which is supported on steel piles and cast-in-place concrete grade beams. The bridge will also have cast-in-place wingwalls and cutoff walls that will be toed to the pre-cast frame. The bridge will be located on Fire Hill Road (TH #21) in Florence. Number of sections will be determined by the pre-cast supplier. Design plans for the project may be viewed per appointment through the Town Manager’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. This project will be partially funded by VTrans “Structures” grants. The necessary stream alteration permit is already in hand and the Town will work with the Contractor to secure the needed wetlands permit from the State. Contractor is also responsible for supplying all labor, trucks, equipment, erosion control measures, dust control measures, signage, traffic control, excavation and removal of the two (2) existing steel tube culverts, unloading and installation of the new concrete bridge pieces (likely with the assistance of a crane), back-filling and compaction in 12” inch lifts, using any suitable existing material and removing and disposing of any unsuitable material. For any additional materials needed for back filling and building the road bed, the Contractor will use State-specification material from Florence Crushed Stone, which the Town will purchase through a designated purchase order (P.O.). Contractor will use 3 ½” inch minus dense grade material for back-filling first layers and 1 ½” inch minus material for last 12” inches of back-fill. Contractor will be responsible for hauling all material and road improvements such as finish grades, slopes, grass seed and mulch and patching road with a 3” inch asphalt base (3/4” mix) and a 1 ¼” topcoat (1/2” mix). Work must be completed before October 15, 2020. All work and materials will be guaranteed for one (1) year. Any and all contractors planning to bid MUST attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to begin at the project site on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:00 a.m. (From Whipple Hollow Road, take Fire Hill Road near the Omya entrance and travel westbound. Proof of Insurance Coverage: Contractor shall furnish the Town with Certification of Insurance including Worker’s Compensation Insurance, as required by applicable State law, with the bid. Contractor shall insure that all sub-contractors carry Worker’s Compensation Insurance for all work performed by them. Any questions or concerns may be addressed to Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock at 802-483-6500 x20 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. BID INFORMATION Please mark outside of envelope with “Florence Bridge” DEADLINE: Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Noon OPENING: Immediately following deadline MAILED: John Haverstock, Manager, Town of Pittsford, P O Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763 HAND DELIVERED: Town Manager’s Office, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford AWARD: August 5, 2020 Select Board Meeting (or thereafter)* *The Town of Pittsford reserves the right to reject any or all bids when deemed to be in its best interest.
