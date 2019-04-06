Town of Pittsford Request for Bids: Whipple Hollow Road Reconstruction Project The Town of Pittsford is accepting bids for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of approximately 2,000 feet of Whipple Hollow Road in Florence (including its shoulders), approximately 28 feet wide, between the railroad trestle to the east and the “dip” near Dido’s garage approximately 180’ feet west of the Omya West entrance, with the exception of the railroad crossings (which will remain undisturbed). Depth of excavation will be eighteen to twenty-four (18-24) inches. The project involves replacing three eighteen (18) inch diameter culverts for a total of 260 (260) feet. The project also involves the shaping and cleaning of ditches and site restoration (including grass seed and mulching). Contractor is responsible for supplying all materials, with the exception of the following, which the Town will purchase and stockpile for Contractor’s pickup at the Town Transfer Station: 1. Fabric paper 2. 260 feet of 18-inch diameter culvert to replace three (3) culverts **The local source for the needed stone and gravel (18 inches of State-specification 3 ½ inch minus crushed stone (approximately 4,200 tons) and 6 inches of 1 ½ inch minus crushed stone (approximately 1,400 tons) is Florence Crushed Stone. The Contractor shall pick up such stone from Florence Crushed Stone, using the Town’s purchase order (no Contractor mark-up). The Contractor is responsible for meeting a 96% material compaction rate. The Contractor is also responsible for supplying all labor, equipment, erosion control measures, excavation and traffic control. Traffic control is key, as this stretch of road is a vital commercial thoroughfare for Omya and Florence Crushed Stone— therefore, at least one lane of traffic must always be kept open. Contractor will be responsible for all road improvements such as finish grades, slopes, grass seed and mulch. This project may be funded in part by a VTrans Class 2 Highway Grant. Work must be performed between July 1 and October 15, 2019. All work and materials (supplied by Contractor) will be guaranteed for one (1) year. Any and all contractors planning to bid MUST attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting on-site at the intersection of West Creek Road and Whipple Hollow Road, on Monday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m. Proof of Insurance Coverage: Contractor shall furnish the Town with Certification of Insurance including Worker’s Compensation Insurance, as required by applicable State law, with the bid. Contractor shall insure that all sub-contractors carry Worker’s Compensation Insurance for all work performed by them. Contractor must supply a 100% performance bond and a 100% payment bond. Any questions or concerns may be addressed to John Haverstock, Town Manager at 802-483-6500 x20 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Wednesday; 8:00 am and 6:00 pm Thursday and 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Friday. BID INFORMATION Please mark outside of envelope with “Whipple Hollow Road Bid” DEADLINE: Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Noon OPENING: Immediately following deadline MAILED: John Haverstock, Manager, Town of Pittsford, P O Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763 HAND DELIVERED: Town Manager’s Office, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford AWARD: May 15, 2019 at the Select Board meeting or thereafter NOTE: This road reconstruction project is being advertised at the same time as the project related to road reconstruction on West Creek Road. If a bidder intends to bid on both projects, they should submit a total of three bids—one for this project, one for the other project and a third for both projects together. The Town is seeking State grant funding and it has not yet decided whether to proceed with one, both or neither projects. The Town of Pittsford reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason, when deemed to be in its best interests.
