Town of Poultney, VT Request for Bids The Town of Poultney is requesting bid proposals for the installation of a stacked rock wall along the eroded embankment of Endless Brook, located along Endless Brook Road, Poultney, VT. All work will be accomplished in accordance with the provisions set forth in this Request for Proposals (RFP), approved and accepted Town Road and Bridge Standards, and all applicable Federal, State and local regulations, including, but not limited to, the Authorization To Conduct Next Flood Protective Measures issued to the Town of Poultney on June 12, 2019 specific to this project by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (the “ANR Permit”). Lump Sum proposals are being requested from three (3) or more contractors. There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting held on site at 4:00PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The question period for this project will end at 2:00PM, June 8, 2020, and the bids will be due by 4:00PM on June 8, 2020. Bids will be opened at 6:30PM on June 8, 2020 for review. The Town Manager and Town of Poultney Highway Foreman will make a recommendation to the Poultney Selectboard on June 8, 2020 at the regular scheduled meeting which starts at 6:30PM. Any questions posed after the date listed above shall go unanswered. The ANR Permit, with project requirements, may be obtained from, and all questions related to this RFP, shall be forwarded to Paul Donaldson, Town Manager, by phone at 802-287-9751, or via email at poultneymanager@comcast.net. The Town of Poultney reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bid proposals submitted for performing the work as described above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.