The Town of Woodstock invites General Contractors to bid on Additions and Alterations to the Philip B. Swanson Public Safety Facility located at 454 Woodstock Road in Woodstock, Vermont. The project includes sitework, major renovations to the existing Woodstock Emergency Services building, and a two-story addition to the back of the building. Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed by the spring of 2022. A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference for general contractors interested in bidding the project will be held at the existing Woodstock Emergency Services building on Thursday, October 22nd at 9:30am. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask, have their temperature taken onsite, and practice social distancing protocols. All attendees should bring their own pen to sign-in at the Pre-Bid Conference. Please meet outside the rear entrance on the east side of the building. Bid documents will be distributed electronically prior to the Pre-Bid Conference. Interested parties should contact Ralph Nimtz (rnimtz@nbfarchitects.com) and Casey Gecha (cgecha@nbfarchitects.com) of N-B-F Architects to be added to the distribution list. Additional information regarding the project and bidding procedures will be available as part of the bid documents. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept informality and irregularity in the bids. The bid opening is scheduled for Friday, November 13th at 3:00pm
