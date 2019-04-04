REQUEST FOR BIDS Town of Mendon, VT Wheelerville Road, Culvert 07-61 Replacement Project The Town of Mendon (Town) is requesting bids from qualified construction contractors to replace the Culvert 07-06 on Wheelerville Road. The project is located along Wheelerville Road approximately 0.6 miles north of its intersection with Notch Road. Replacement shall incorporate the removal of the existing culvert and replacement with an aluminized CMP (71” x 47”) pipe arch and headwall. Project shall also include site preparation, including removal of loose, woody and deleterious material, removal of culvert, installation of CMP arch pipe, installation of headwall and wingwalls, machine placement and compaction of riprap, stonefill, filter base and other granular material, road subbase and base material, temporary stream diversion, road subbase and road surface course aggregate, traffic control and incidental items. Invitation for bids, Information for Bidders, (RFP) contact is available via Download Electronic Copy: Download Bid Documents as a pdf at https://www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active/ for a non- refundable charge of $50.00. If hard copies are wanted or to submit questions, contact David Conger, Project Manager at 802.728.7225 or at dconger@dubois-king.com. A non-mandatory on-site briefing is scheduled for April 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the project site on Wheelerville Road. The Town’s Project Manager will then conduct a site review with interested parties. Bids shall be delivered to the name and address identified in the Information for Bidders no later than April 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Proposals submitted later than this date and time will not be opened, and will be rejected.
