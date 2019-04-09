TOWN OF CASTLETON SEASONAL LAWN MOWING & TRIMMING The Town of Castleton is seeking separate bids for Seasonal Lawn Mowing and Trimming in several areas of the Town on a weekly basis beginning the third week of May 2019 and no less than 23 weeks. Additional mowing may be discussed, as needed. To be agreed upon by both parties. Listed below are the areas: Bid #1 - Historic Cemetery at Federated Church - Main Street. This area must be done with utmost care as the stones are old and may be damaged easily. - Town Green - Main Street to include Ethan Allen site - Castleton Free Library - 638 Main Street - Dewey Field - 164 North Road - Hydeville School & Ball Field - 1115 Rte. 4A W Bid #2 - Park & Ride - Rte. 4A E/E. Hubbardton Rd (across from Morton Buildings) - South Street/Staso Road Triangle - Public Service Building (Fire/Police Station) - 273 Rte. 30 N - Municipal Office - 263 Rte. 30 N - Hydeville Green - Rte. 4A W - Crystal Haven (Town property common area North & South) - Rte. 30 N - Pencil Mill Road/North Road Triangle Insurance: A current Certificate of Insurance (including Worker's Compensation Insurance) must be submitted with bid. Completion of a Non-Employee Work Agreement or contract must be signed prior to commencement of work. Inquiries may be directed to the Town Manager at: manager@castletonvt.org or 802-468-5319 x 203 or in person. Bid Submission Information All bids must be in a sealed envelope with "SEASONAL MOWING” on the outside. Deadline: Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at NOON By Mail: Michael Jones, Town Manager, Town of Castleton, P.O. Box 727, Castleton, VT 05735 By Hand: Monday – Friday 8:00 am– 4:00 pm - Town Manager’s Office, 263 Rte. 30 N Award: At Select Board Meeting on Monday evening April 22, 2019. The Town of Castleton reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids when deemed to be in the best interest of the Town to do so.
