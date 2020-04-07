TOWN OF WHITING REQUEST FOR BIDS The Town of Whiting is accepting bids for the 2020-2021 lawn mowing season. Parcels include the Town Office, Town Hall, the Old School and the library. All parcels include mowing and string trimming. Please include your certificate of insurance with your annual bid and mail to" Whiting Select Board Mowing Bid 29 S. Main St Whiting, VT 05778 Deadline May 1st and opened the same evening at the Select Board Meeting. For more information please contact the Town Clerk at 623-7813. Heather Bouchard, Town Clerk
