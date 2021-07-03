Request for Construction Bids Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) is seeking competitive bids to remove Dunklee Pond Dam and restore Tenney Brook in Rutland, Vermont. The goal is to remove the failing dam and accumulated sediment to reduce flood and erosion risk, protect water quality, restore the stream channel, and improve aquatic organism passage. Project construction is anticipated between August 1 and October 1, 2021. Women-owned, minority-owned, Section 3, and local businesses are encouraged to submit bids. Bids must be received by 1:00 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021. For more information please visit https://freevermontrivers.org/
