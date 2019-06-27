Town of Pittsfield Sand Shed Replacement STP MM19(14) Request for Engineering Services The Town of Pittsfield is looking for engineering services for the reconstruction of a 30’ X 100’ Town Sand Shed, located at 2561 Route 100, Pittsfield, VT 05762 (at the town garage). The scope of work will include tearing down the existing sand shed, and building a new sand shed on the existing footprint. The Town would also like to explore the possibility of reusing the existing roof trusses and standing seam metal roof. The design should be based upon the attached drawings from VTrans and Kuendig Design. Key elements of the project include the following: - Demolition of the existing structure; - Excavating – top of new foundation 1’ above existing grade; - New electrical and lighting to match existing; - 4’ underground cement frost wall, including footings, as shown on plan; - 8’ above grade cement wall with buttresses, as shown on plan; - 30’ X 100’ slab, sloping 1/8” per foot towards opening, as shown on plan; - 10’ 2 X 6 wall on top of 8’ cement wall, as shown on plan; - A site plan. This project is being funded by a Vermont Agency of Transportation Municipal Mitigation Grant. The Grant is expected to cover 80% of the costs. With the use of Federal funding, the project will be subject to oversight and guidance by VTrans who administers the funds. Additionally, the development of the project must follow the VTrans Municipal Assistance Bureau (MAB) project development process. This project is funded by a VTrans Municipal Mitigation Grant. Qualified disadvantaged (DBE) and women (WBE) owned businesses are encouraged to submit proposals. The Town of Pittsfield is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Please contact Pete Fellows, GIS Manager/Municipal Project Manager at pfellows@trorc.org for a copy of the RFP. For project scope questions, please contact George Deblon, Road Commissioner at (802) 746-8406 or pittsfieldvthighway@gmail.com. The Town of Pittsfield reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Closing Deadline: 4PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to the Town of Pittsfield, PO Box 556, Pittsfield, VT 05762.
