REQUEST FOR GENERAL CONTRACTOR QUALIFICATIONS RENOVATIONS TO MT. ABRAHAM UNION MIDDLE HIGH SCHOOL Notice is hereby given that the Mount Abraham Union Unified School District is soliciting Qualification Statements from General Contractors interested in bidding for a renovation project at the Mt. Abraham Middle High School in Bristol, Vermont. The main components of the Project include renovation of the locker rooms. The project includes new walls and wall tile, new doors, epoxy flooring, lockers, plumbing fixtures and piping, ceilings, lighting and a new HVAC system. The estimated construction budget is approximately $1.5m. The project is expected to bid in February 2020. Construction is to commence June 2020 and is to be completed by Nov 1, 2020. Interested General Contractors may obtain information packets containing submission requirements by contacting Joel Fitzgerald, Facilities Director, at joel.fitzgerald@mausd.org Five copies of completed Qualification Statements addressed Joel Fitzgerald, Facilities Director, must be received no later than 3:00 PM, December16, at the offices of Mount Abraham Union Unified School District, 72 Munsill Ave, Suite 601, Bristol, VT 05443 One additional copy should be addressed to Peter Burns, Project Manager, TruexCullins, 209 Battery St., Burlington, VT 05401 and must be received by the same deadline. Email questions only concerning the RFQ may be directed to Peter Burns at pburns@truexcullins.com. Based on the review and evaluation of the qualification statements, a short list of General Contractors will be selected for inclusion in the bid process. Selected General Contractors will be notified by January 4, 2020.
