REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROFESSIONAL AUDITING SERVICES Fair Haven, VT seeks qualified professional auditing services for a 3-year audit period covering FY 2022 through FY 2024 for the Town of Fair Haven. Audited financial statements for the past four fiscal years are available on the Town’s webpage: http://www.fairhavenvt.org/?page_id=125 Proposals must be received by the Town Manager no later than 4:00 pm, on Friday, January 21, 2022. Proposals received after the deadline may be accepted at the discretion of the Town Manager. One (1) original and six (6) copies of a firm’s proposal shall be submitted to: Joseph Gunter, Town Manager Town of Fair Haven 3 North Park Place Fair Haven, Vermont 05743 (802)265-3010 x5 Copies of the full text of the Request for Proposals may be obtained from the contact information above or from the Town’s webpage: Bid/Proposal Requests | Fair Haven Vermont (fairhavenvt.org)
