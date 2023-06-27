Request for Proposals Architectural Services Downstreet Housing and Community Development is seeking proposals for architectural services to renovate a historic, 3-story office space into 22-25 units of affordable housing in Montpelier, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience with affordable housing, multi-family construction, commercial design, publicly funded projects and federal regulations. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Kaziah Haviland or khaviland@downstreet.org. Proposals must be submitted by Wednesday, July 12th at 3:00pm. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. Downstreet Housing and Community Development is an equal opportunity employer.