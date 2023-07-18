Request for Proposals for Building Envelope Consultant Services Housing Trust of Rutland County and Evernorth are requesting Building Envelope Consultants to submit proposals for their services in relation to the new construction of 24-units of multifamily housing, contained in one apartment building that is 3-storeys high in West Rutland, Vermont. Building Envelope Consultants should express their comparable experience with new construction of multi-family housing. For additional information or to obtain a response form, contact Jack Turvey at Evernorth at jturvey@evernorthus.org or 802-330-1717. Completed qualifications are due by Friday, July 28th, 2023. Davis Bacon residential wage rates will apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond.