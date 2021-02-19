REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS GENERATOR INSTALLATION – ADAMS ST. PUMP STATION TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN, VT The Town of Fair Haven is soliciting proposals for a 60KW propane-fired backup power generator and automatic transfer switch, to be installed at the Adams Street Wastewater Pump Station in Fair Haven. Detailed specifications may be obtained at the Fair Haven Town Office, 5 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT 05743. A mandatory site visit for prospective bidders is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Adams Street Pump Station. Deadline for submittal is 4:00 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021. For additional information, contact Aaron Kerber, Public Works Superintendent, at (802) 265-3192 or (802) 683-5834, or Joe Gunter, Town Manager, at (802) 265-3010 ext. 5.
