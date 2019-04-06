WALLINGFORD BLOCK REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Contact Person: Ed Bove, Executive Director, RRPC ebove@rutlandrpc.org Date of RFP Issue: April 2, 2019 Deadline for Proposal Submission: April 26, 2019 – 5PM I. Project Description The project consists of the physical improvements to the first floor of the Wallingford Block Building, as well as the support system in the basement. The scope of the project is to restore the structural integrity of the Wallingford Block Building. The Town of Wallingford received a Municipal Planning Grant from the VT Agency of Commerce and Community Development. This project will entail hiring a construction team to implement the necessary improvements to and restore the structural integrity of the Wallingford Block Building, located at 15 S. Main St. II. Scope of Work and Deliverables A. Review existing structural/engineering plans to develop a construction plan. B. Carry out the structural improvement of the Wallingford Block Building. III. Schedule Site Visit: April 19, 2019 – 3:30 PM Deadline for Proposal Submission: April 26, 2019 – 5PM Selection of consultant(s) will be complete by: April 30, 2019 Project will commence by: May 6, 2019 Final products submitted by: July 31, 2019
