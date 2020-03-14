REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Otter Valley Unified Union School District Requests proposal to modify and improve the Otter Valley Union High/Middle School Main Entrance Interested parties are invited to a mandatory walk through, at 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, VT on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00. Bids are due April 3, 2020 with construction this summer. The district reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
