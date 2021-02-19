Request for Proposals Municipal Scoping Study Rutland City, Vermont The City of Rutland is requesting proposals for production of a scoping study to plan the construction of an enhanced streetscape on Center Street between Merchant’s Row and Wales Street in Downtown, Rutland, VT. The scoping study is necessary to improve accessibility and safety for alternative modes of transportation, to enhance vitality and economic activity by creating more outdoor spaces for businesses and the public, and to enhance the streetscape to create a sense of place. The purpose of the scoping study is to outline a permanent redesign by identifying potential issues and engineering requirements, gather more public feedback, study impacts to traffic, parking, and businesses, and develop a plan for implementation. The study will also identify the best traffic configuration (two-way, one-way, closed, or hybrid), provide an analysis of impacts to Downtown, and identify a publicly supported final design and that design’s associated non-engineering plan of the streetscape. The study will create an implementation schedule and cost estimate to assist with capital planning and grant funding opportunities. The scoping study will be funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Rutland, through the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Municipal Assistance Bureau (MAB). The owner of the project is the City of Rutland and the sole authority for the Consultant during the project rests with the City of Rutland Board of Aldermen or their designee. An electronic copy of the full RFP for this project is available for review upon request and on the following websites: City of Rutland www.rutlandcity.org; RRA www.rutlandvtbusiness.com; and VT Bid System www.vermontbusinessregistry.com. Contact person: Brennan Duffy, Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director, duffyrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com. All questions related to this request for proposal shall be addressed to this individual no later than 15 business days prior to the deadline. Responses to all questions will be posted on the RRA web site at www.rutlandvtbusiness.com no later than 10 business days prior to the deadline. The deadline is for submission March 22, 2021 4pm EST.
