NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Project-Based Vouchers for Permanent Supportive Housing Units RFP Link: https://www.rhavt.org/procurement/ The Rutland Housing Authority (RHA) invites non-profit developers and owners of property within the Rutland City limits to submit proposals to participate in the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program (PBV). The primary purpose of this allocation is to create new, permanent supportive housing rental units for low-income families. Owners will be responsible for all operating expenses. Rents must be comparable with similar rental units in the area and cannot exceed the payment standards of the Rutland Housing Authority. All units must be leased to income-eligible families referred by the RHA. Rental assistance is available for up to 19 PB Vouchers, but is limited to the greater of 25 units or 25% of the total units on the property. Note: Participation in the PBV Program requires compliance with Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Requirements; Federal Labor Standards will apply to eligible projects. Notice is hereby given that proposals will be received by the Rutland Housing Authority, until 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, March 13, 2020, via e-mail and hard copy, and shall be addressed and marked as follows: Kevin L. Loso, Executive Director Rutland Housing Authority 5 Tremont Street Rutland, VT 05701 kloso@rhavt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.