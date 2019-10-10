Town of Wallingford, VT Request for Proposals The Town of Wallingford is seeking Proposals from qualified consultants for the development of a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. This work is funded by a Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant from FEMA. Sealed bids must be marked LHMP and received at Town of Wallingford, 75 School Street, Wallingford, VT, 05773 no later than October 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Selectboard meeting on November 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The full Request for Proposal is available on the Documents page of the municipal website www.wallingfordvt.com and at Wallingford Town Hall. To request bid documents electronically, send an email to townadmin@wallingfordvt.com or you may call 802-446-2872. The Town of Wallingford encourages responses from disadvantaged, women-owned, minority-owned and small local firms. Selected candidates should be prepared to execute a contract that contains pass-through provisions regarding Federal programs and assurance related to this grant-funded work, including policies regarding conflicts of interest, equal opportunity, non-discrimination, retention of and access to records, and audit requirements, when applicable. The Town of Wallingford reserves the right to reject any or all responses.
