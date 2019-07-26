Strategic Plan for Downtown Rutland Request for Proposal The City of Rutland is seeking a qualified consultant (vendor) to conduct a market analysis and strategic plan for the Special Benefits District of Downtown Rutland, VT. The market analysis and strategic plan will shape a vision and develop tangible economic goals, build on the district’s strengths and unique competitive advantages; and mitigate against the district’s weaknesses. This insight into the economic conditions of the downtown will allow the Rutland Redevelopment Authority (RRA), Downtown Rutland Partnership (DRP), and other development organizations to establish an effective and informed plan for continued growth. This project is being partially funded through a VCDP planning grant and a grant from National Life Group Foundation Main Street grant. An electronic copy of the full RFP for this project is available for review upon request and on the following websites: City of Rutland www.rutlandcity.org; RRA www.rutlandvtbusiness.com; and DRP www.rutlanddowntown.com. All questions related to this RFP shall be submitted in writing to Brennan Duffy at duffyrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com by August 20, 2019. Responses will be posted on the aforementioned websites. The deadline is for submission is August 27, 2019 by 4 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.