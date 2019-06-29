Request for Proposals Town of Pittsford’s Transfer Station Roof Project The Town of Pittsford is investigating alternatives for dealing with (a) leaks in its Transfer Station shed roof, (b) the slightly forward pitch of the shed’s roof, which dumps rain toward the shed door and (c) the desire to erect a roof over its garbage compactor to prevent the infiltration of rain, snow and ice into the unit. It is believed that the three purposes could be addressed with a single integrated roof structure. The Town is requesting proposals from qualified individuals and firms known to do good, workmanlike work in the fields of construction, carpentry, roofing and roofing repairs. Proposals to be submitted should address: a. A description of the structural and other problem(s) with the existing Transfer Station shed roof which contribute to leaks and the flow of rain toward the shed door. b. A proposal to successfully repair and/or otherwise modify the shed roof to prevent leaks and prevent the flow of rainwater toward the shed door and to extend the repaired/modified shed roof over the adjacent garbage compactor to keep the elements (rain, snow, ice) out of the garbage compactor. c. A price quote for the cost in material and labor to perform the work you deem appropriate, broken down into two separate prices—one for repairs to the shed roof and another to include extension of that roof to cover the garbage compactor. d. An estimate of the time needed to perform the necessary work. e. A statement of your availability to do the necessary work. f. An estimate as to how long the repairs and new construction will last before further repairs are needed. The Town will conduct a pre-proposal meeting at the Transfer Station on Wednesday, July 10 at 2:00 pm, to be attended by the Town Manager, Highway Foreman and Transfer Station Attendant. ***Proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope to the Town Manager, John Haverstock, at the Town Offices by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at which time they will be opened and subsequently reviewed by the Select Board. Questions? Contact John Haverstock, Pittsford Town Manager at 802.483.6500 x20, or at Manager@pittsfordvermont.com.
