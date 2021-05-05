REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT/DESIGN BUILD SERVICES Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth (EN) request Construction Management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of three buildings including 20 residential rental apartments in Bristol, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $4MM. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb at EN at scobb@evernorthus.org. Response forms must be submitted and received by May 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Davis Bacon residential wages may apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
