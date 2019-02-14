Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union is requesting proposals for Integrated Access Control and Mass Notification System for our school buildings: Barstow Memorial School, Lothrop Elementary School, Otter Valley UHS Main & North Campus, Neshobe Elementary School and Otter Creek Academy at Leicester, Sudbury & Whiting. Interested vendors are invited to mandatory site visits on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, beginning at 8:00 am at Barstow Memorial School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden Vermont. Bid specification will be available at the site visit. Bids are due to RNESU, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, VT by 4:00 pm Monday, March 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.