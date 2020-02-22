LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – WILDCAT ROAD WETLAND RESTORATION The Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC) is requesting proposals for qualified environmental professional (QEP) services to conduct preliminary natural resource assessment and engineering design work along a .75 mile segment of Wildcat Road in Chittenden, VT. The preliminary (30%) design will assess how wetlands, habitat and hydrology can be restored; how the East Creek can gain more access to its floodplain and river corridor; and how erosion, nutrient and sediment loading to the steam can be reduced through the partial relocation of the road and upgrades to drainage structures. Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 4, 2020, to Edward Bove, RRPC, PO Box 965 Rutland, VT 05702 and ebove@rutlandrpc.org. Hand-delivery can be delivered to the Opera House, 67 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT. For a copy of the RFP, contact Edward Bove, RRPC, at ebove@rutlandrpc.org or the RRPC website at www.rutlandrpc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.