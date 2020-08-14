REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Design, Fabrication and Installation Downtown Rutland Pedestrian Wayfinding Signage The City of Rutland is requesting proposals from contractors for the design, fabrication and installation of Downtown Pedestrian Wayfinding Signage including 15 2’x6’ non-electric signs and one 4’x10’ non-electric sign to be installed at various locations in the Downtown and Depot Park, in the City of Rutland. The signs will assist pedestrians once they have arrived in Downtown to navigate and locate businesses, shops and cultural activities, while enhancing their experience in downtown Rutland. Contractors will need to consider the Vermont State Statute 10 VSA 494(17) and the Downtown Rutland Branding Standards. We are seeking a detailed scope of work and cost proposal. The successful contractor will be selected based upon their demonstrated ability to provide the highest qualified team to achieve the goals of the project through their RFP and possible interview with the selection committee. Proposals must be received at Rutland City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 1 Strongs Ave, Rutland, no later than 4:00 p.m. EST on September 21, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. All questions related to this RFP shall be directed to the Brennan Duffy Executive Director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority email- duffyrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com. Other than very routine questions, all questions will be answered in writing and distributed to all prospective firms. The complete Request for Proposals can be found on the City of Rutland’s website – www.rutlandcity.org, on the RRA’s website at rutlandvtbusiness.com, or at VT Bid System – www.vermontbidsystem.com/.
