REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR AUDITORIUM SEATS The Otter Valley Unified Union School District is seeking proposals for Updated auditorium seating Proposals shall include removal and trade in of existing seating and installation of replacement seating per architectural design and layout of the space. The district budget is approximately $60,000.00 for 354 seats with installation as soon as practicable to be scheduled as mutually convenient. Proposals must include sample fabric and color options for proposed replacement seats. Proposals are due by mail or email on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Proposals should be addressed, sealed and plainly marked on the outside or email subject line as Auditorium Seats Proposal and sent or emailed to: Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union ATTN: Brenda L. Fleming 49 Court Drive Brandon, VT 05733 bfleming@rnesu.org Please contact RNESU 802-247-5757 to obtain architectural design specifications Questions should be submitted by email to Brenda Fleming at above address
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.