Rochester Stockbridge Unified School District Request for Proposals for Architect / Engineering Services December 13, 2018 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS School Building Facilities Assessment Study Project The Rochester Stockbridge Unified School District (RSUD) is requesting proposals from architectural and/or engineering firms (Consultants) to conduct a comprehensive architectural/engineering assessment and code review of three existing school buildings for the purpose of (1) determining building deficiencies based on current building codes and conceptual costs estimates for addressing these deficiencies, (2) providing recommendations for building improvements to modernize the facilities, and (3) providing a recommendation for which of the Rochester buildings would best serve as the intended use of a pre-school through grade 6 elementary school. The RSUD reserves the right to award this contract to the consultant whose proposal is determined to be in the best interests of the school district. The RSUD reserves the right to accept any proposal or to reject any or all proposals if the Board Facilities Committee deems it in the best interest of the RSUD to do so. The RSUD reserves the right to cancel in part or in its entirety this RFP if it is deemed to be in the best interest of the RSUD school district. This solicitation in no way obligates the RSUD to award a contract. Proposals shall include a description of the general approach to be taken toward completion of the project, a summary of the consultants’ experience as applicable to this project, an explanation of any variances to the proposed scope of this work as outlined in the RFP, and any insights into the project gained as a result of developing the proposal. Consultants shall include an outline of their intended scope of work, including any products or deliverables resulting from each task. The proposal will identify any sub-consultants that the consultant intends to utilize as a part of this project. The proposal will also include a cost proposal for the project which includes costs for any intended subconsultants. Consultants will be appropriately licensed and insured in order to be eligible for the project. Project Description This assessment study will include the following: 1. At the beginning of the project the Consultant will attend a kick-off meeting with representatives from the RSUD to go over project assumptions, confirm project approach (including the consultant to provide a list of code protocols they will be using to base evaluations on), verify project deliverables, and any additional pertinent project related discussions. 2. Facility reviews are to include a review of all structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for two buildings in Rochester, Vermont (the Rochester Elementary school building and the Rochester middle/high school building) and one building in Stockbridge, Vermont (the Stockbridge Central School building). In addition, a review of accessibility, allowable occupancy levels, egress, fire suppression systems, energy efficiency and overall code compliance shall be conducted. 3. Identify and summarize facilities deficiencies based on #2 above and provide conceptual-level cost estimates for mitigating deficiencies. 4. The assessment will provide input on recommended improvements to bring facilities up to best practice standards for a modern pre-school through grade 6 elementary school. Cost estimates for this task are not required. 5. Provide a recommendation regarding which of the two Rochester campus buildings would best serve as a modern pre-school through grade 6 elementary school. The assessment will provide a conceptual cost estimate for transforming the high school building into an elementary school building ONLY IF the consultant is recommending this building would better serve as the elementary school building, as compared to the existing elementary school building. The cost to provide this conceptual level cost estimate shall be included in the Consultant’s cost proposal as a separate line item such that if the elementary school is recommended by the Consultant to be the preferred facility for the Rochester Elementary School then the cost to provide this conceptual cost estimate for transforming the high school building into an elementary school will not be paid for by the RSUD to the Consultant. 6. The assessment will be utilitarian and practical in nature, with more emphasis on function and code compliance than aesthetic considerations. The assessment will be presented in a way that it can be used as an effective financial and facilities planning tool by the RSUD. 7. The findings of the assessment will be summarized into a Draft Assessment Report and submitted to the RSUD. Following comments provided by the RSUD, the Report will be revised per RSUD comments and submitted to the RSUD as a Final Assessment Report. This report will be presented by the Consultant to the RSUD at a RSUD Public Meeting. The cost for the Consultant to attend this meeting should be included in the cost proposal. 8. Upon completion of the assessment, the consultant will send, in digital and hard copy, all data, databases, reports, Cadd files, and materials used in the assessment to the RSUD. Submission Requirements Consultants interested in being considered for this project must submit 3 copies each of: (1) letter of interest; (2) technical proposal; (3) estimated project schedule, including anticipated completion date, project based on the Consultant’s availability; (4) a list of any sub-consultants the Consultant intends to utilize as part of this project; (5) 3 references which speak to the consultants’ ability to complete the project and (6) a cost proposal for the project which includes Consultant costs as well as any costs through sub-consultants. The technical proposal shall include a description of the general approach to be taken toward completion of the project; an outline of their intended scope of work, including any products or deliverables resulting from each task; a summary of the consultants’ experience as applicable to this project; an explanation of any variances to the proposed scope of this work as outlined in the RFP; and any insights into the project gained as a result of developing the proposal. It is estimated that the project will be completed by April 1, 2019. The Consultant shall include in their proposal an anticipated project schedule based on the Consultants’ availability. Submission Schedule Proposals shall be submitted to the White River Valley Supervisory Union no later than 2:00 pm on January 30, 2019 in order to receive consideration. The proposal can also be emailed to Kristy White at kwhite@wrvsu.org. The bid opening will occur January 30, 2019 @ 3:00 pm. All questions related to this RFP shall be directed to Kristy White, White River Valley Supervisory Union, kwhite@wrvsu.org by January 18, 2019 @ 2:00 pm. A compiled list of all questions asked and answers will be furnished to all interested consultants. Questions and answers will be sent to consultants who attended the non-mandatory site visit. Consultants not attending the site visit but whom would like a copy of the questions and answers should email Kristy White, White River Valley Supervisory Union, kwhite@wrvsu.org by January 18, 2019 @ 2:00 pm. A non-mandatory site visit is scheduled for January 14, 2019 @ 8:30 AM at the Rochester School followed by a site visit at the Stockbridge Central School, on January 14, 2019, following the completion of the Rochester site visit It is anticipated that The RSUD School Board will select a Consultant on or about February 11, 2019. An anticipated start date for the project would be February 18, 2019. Notification to all responding firms of the selection will follow upon the decision of the RSUD School Board. It is anticipated the project will be completed by April 1, 2019.
