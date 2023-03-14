Request for Proposals Architectural Services Housing Trust of Rutland County and Evernorth are seeking proposals from architectural firms for full services for the development of a new construction multi-family apartment building in West Rutland. Qualified firms will have comparable experience with design, permitting, and construction of publicly funded affordable multi-family housing and the associated state and federal requirements. Proposals must be submitted by 3:00 PM on March 22, 2023. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned, and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. To obtain the RFP, contact Matt Moore at Evernorth, mmoore@evernorthus.org.
