Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services Housing Trust of Rutland County and Evernorth are requesting construction management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of 24-units of multi-family housing, contained in one apartment building that is 3-storeys high in West Rutland, Vermont. Construction Management firms must have comparable experience with new construction of multi-family housing and a bonding capacity of at least $7,000,000. For additional information or to obtain a response form, contact Jack Turvey at Evernorth at jturvey@evernorthus.org or 802-330- 1717. Completed qualifications are due by Tuesday, July 11th, 2023. Davis Bacon residential wage rates will apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to respond.