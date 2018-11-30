REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS AUDIT SERVICES TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS, VERMONT The Town of Middletown Springs, Vermont, is requesting proposals from qualified firms of Certified Public Accountants to audit its financial statements for the most recently completed fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2018. Proposals will be reviewed at the regular Selectboard meeting Thursday, December 27 at 7:00 pm. The full RFP can be requested from: Laura Castle Town Clerk Town of Middletown Springs PO Box 1232 Middletown Springs, VT 05757 The Town of Middletown Springs reserves the right to reject any or all proposals submitted. Proposals will be evaluated by the Town based on technical qualifications and price. During the evaluation process, the Town reserves the right, where it may serve in the Town's best interest, to request additional information or clarification from proposers. The Town reserves the right to request firms submitting proposals to make oral presentations as part of the evaluation process. Please direct all questions regarding this request for proposals to Juanita Burch-Clay, Town Auditor, at 802-235-2651, or at burchclay@gmail.com.
