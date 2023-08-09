Request for Proposals The Town of Fair Haven is soliciting proposals for replacement of the rubber roof on the water treatment facility located at 972 Inman pond Rd. The town is soliciting proposals from professional roofing companies that maintain liability and workers compensation insurance. It is recommended that the company do a thorough review including an onsite inspection. To coordinate an onsite inspection please contact the Water Treatment Facility chief operator: Mike LaDuke 1-802-265-3210 FHwater2363@gmail.com The quote deadline is Monday, August 21, 2023. - Remove stone ballast, remove existing rubber and flashing. - replace tapered insulation with new - Install new .060 Reinforced EPDM (rubber) Manufacturer’s: Genflex, Firestone or Carlisle - Flash-in seams with 7” seam tape. - Re-distribute existing stone over new rubber - Install new aluminum Retro-Fit drain inserts - Install all new metal edge flashing. All to be fabricated out of 24-gauge pre-painted galvalume. - Flash-in all rooftop penetrations. - Dispose of all job-related debris The town of Fair Haven reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. All quotes should be delivered to: Joe Gunter, Town Manager by the above date in person at 5 north park place in Fair Haven, VT 05743 or via email at FHmanager@comcast.net.