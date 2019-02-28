PAVING REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS On behalf of the Mettawee Community School located at 5788 VT Rte. 153 in West Pawlet, Vermont, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union is requesting proposals for paving. Bids are due by Monday, April 1, 2019. For the project specifications, contact Greg Harrington at 802-362-2452 or gharrington@brsu.org. Specifications are also available at: https://goo.gl/Fp3w12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.