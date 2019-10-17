Request for Proposals Local Hazard Planning Services Town of Chittenden The Town of Chittenden, in Rutland County, Vermont, is seeking the services of a qualified consultant to create a new Local Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Town of Chittenden (2010 pop. 1258). The plan will be submitted to FEMA for approval. The selected consultant(s) shall 1) demonstrate the ability to identify various hazard mitigation strategies that will eliminate or greatly reduce the impact of hazards that may affect the municipality and 2) have experience related to mitigation planning work. Qualified, interested individuals should submit a proposal no later than Monday, November 11, 2019, 4:00pm. To request further details, please contact the Chittenden Municipal Office at 802-483-6647. Specific inquiries should be directed to Jan Sotirakis, Emergency Management Director. The Town of Chittenden encourages responses from disadvantaged, women-owned, minority-owned and small local firms. Selected candidates should be prepared to execute a contract that contains pass-through provisions regarding Federal programs and assurance related to this grant-funded work, including policies regarding conflicts of interest, equal opportunity, non-discrimination, retention of and access to records, and audit requirements, when applicable. The Town of Chittenden reserves the right to reject any or all responses.
