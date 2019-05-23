TOWN OF READING, VERMONT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ROBINSON HALL SIDING The Town of Reading is accepting proposals from contractors for the repair and installation of siding and energy efficient windows on the Robinson Hall in Felchville VT. We are requesting proposals for the completion of the remaining 3 sides of the hall. The Scope-of-Work is for all 3 remaining sides of the building. Being awarded the project will depend somewhat on being able to do the remaining sides in a reasonable timely manner. However, we understand the constraints that may occur because of the removal and replacement of windows in occupied areas during certain months of the year. The Town of Reading reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to accept the bid that is in the best interest of the Town of Reading. Scope of Work 1. Remove existing shake siding and sheathing 2. Remove blown in insulation 3. Install new 6 inch Thermal Batt (Comfortbatt) insulation to ceiling level of second floor 4. Install new 5/8 CDX plywood sheathing and vapor barrier 5. Install new Walcott (or equivalent) double hung 2 over 1 energy efficient vinyl windows throughout (30 total) 6. Replace all interior window trim with new trim boards cut exactly to replace trim removed and stained to match interior colors as close as possible 7. Install vertical corner trim boards 8. Install attic vent on east end to match vent on west end 9. Install new Maibec Kennebunk Nutmeg 2 coat R & R double dipped shake siding 10. Include a statement regarding your estimated start and completion dates Contractor is responsible for; Removal and disposal of all materials. Any State Permits required. Installation of necessary security fences Proof of Insurance Coordinate all window removal and replacement in occupied spaces, Town Clerks office, Post Office and Lister’s office, with individuals occupying said space. Maintaining clean work site and final cleanup of debris, nails etc. Proposals may include Options beyond this Minimum Scope of Work. DUE DATE: Sealed proposals, clearly marked ‘Robinson Hall Siding’ on the outside, must be received no later than end of business (3:30PM) June 13, 2019, at the following address: Attention Board of Selectmen, PO Box 72, Reading, Vermont 05062
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.