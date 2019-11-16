Request for Proposals Naylor & Breen Builders, on behalf of the Housing Trust of Rutland County, is seeking proposals for Design Build Electrical, Plumbing and Mechanical proposals for the Hopkins Street Rehabilitation Project in Rutland, Vermont. The project consists of 5 buildings located on 3 project sites: 12, 14, 21, 22, and 25 Hopkins Street. The scope of work will entail Design Build Electrical, Mechanical and Plumbing packages to be provided by the contractor based on performance specifications from the design team. Contractors must have comparable experience. To obtain a complete RFP, bid package, and performance specifications for the project please contact Miles Krans at Naylor & Breen: mkrans@naylorbreen.com. A mandatory pre-bid meeting for Mechanical, Plumbing and Electrical contractors intending to bid on the project will be held at the project site on Wednesday, November 20th at 2:00pm. Completed qualification forms and attachments are due by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply.
