Castleton Free Library Town of Castleton Request for Proposal (RFP) The Castleton Free Library seeks to provide handicap accessibility throughout the Library as well as potentially create additional space for programs and collections. The Castleton Free Library and the Town of Castleton are seeking Requests for Proposals to hire an architect / firm to perform the f ollowing tasks (1 - 8 and 12 - 15): 1. Prepare design options 2. Prepare schematic design (for the chosen option) 3. Prepare construction cost estimates (for each option or the chosen option?) 4. Design Development 5. Prepare construction documents 6. Prepare and submit the Site plan and local zoning permit application 7. Prepare and submit applicable State Permits for the project 8. Prepare bidding documents 9. Conduct a survey of property (filings) and file a mylar survey map to the Town Clerk (Town of Castleton) 10. Prepare a legal description of the parcel and file with the Town Clerk (Town of Castleton) 11. Project Administration (Town of Castleton) 12. Incidental costs for additional copies of maps and drawings as needed, advertising public meetings, etc. Grant Application Support 13. Environmental Review 14. Needs Assessment 15. Handicap Accessibility Checklist for Existing Buildings (ADA National Network) We are looking for proposals from qualified firms / architects that will address the above items as well as a cost estimate for each service and a timeline for completion of each service. Please provide a clear explanation for each service that you will provide so that we have a clear understanding of the parameters of your offered service. The firm / architect will be expected to work closely with the project administrator (Town of Castleton) as well as the Library Board of Trustees. An optional pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Town Library located on 638 Main Street, Castleton on April 16 at 5:00 PM. Please notify Nancy Mark if you will be attending. Proposals are due by April 24, (4 PM) 2020. Please forward proposals to: Castleton Free Library, Attention Nancy Mark, PO Box 296, Castleton, VT 05735. For further information contact: Nancy Mark (nancy.mark.vt@gmail.com) or (802)-236-9164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.